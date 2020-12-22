Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 929 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJO stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.