Wiig Communications Management Sells 183,018 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wiig Communications Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24.

NYSE BLI opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $104.99.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

BLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $27,819,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

