Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nikola were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,530,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.