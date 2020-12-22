Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 81.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

