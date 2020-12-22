Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMTR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.