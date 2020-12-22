Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

In other news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

