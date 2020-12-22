Zacks: Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.58. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

