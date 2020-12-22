Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $4,843,466.60 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $2,341,288.18.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,560,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,976,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Revolve Group by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

