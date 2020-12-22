Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,210 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of MacroGenics worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.