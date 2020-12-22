Truist Financial Corp Invests $402,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

