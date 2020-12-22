Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,339 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Puma Biotechnology worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 169,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBYI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

