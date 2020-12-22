Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 42.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

PBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

