Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,769 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $20,756,942. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

