Captrust Financial Advisors Has $91,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

