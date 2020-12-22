Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Dot by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,057,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,757,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Green Dot by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $276,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,307,965 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

