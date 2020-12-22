Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $920.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

