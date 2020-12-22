Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo Sells 7,800 Shares

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

