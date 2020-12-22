AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.19 per share, with a total value of $159,570.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $340,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,768 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,204. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.