AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,249 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriMas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

