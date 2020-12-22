Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,286 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $1,337,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSII opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSII. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

