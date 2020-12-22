AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 182,073 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

