Ensurance Limited (ENA.AX) (ASX:ENA) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Ensurance Limited (ENA.AX) (ASX:ENA) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Ensurance Limited (ENA.AX) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

Ensurance Limited (ENA.AX) Company Profile

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection and insurance, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

