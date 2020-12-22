Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

NYSE DRE opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.