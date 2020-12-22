Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 495,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 370,506 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 189.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

EGO opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

