Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fluor worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

