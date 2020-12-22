Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €65.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.39% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRA:FRE opened at €36.85 ($43.35) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.72.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

