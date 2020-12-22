JMP Securities Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $788.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $516.00 to $788.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Shares of TSLA opened at $649.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.20. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $695.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,692.34, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.97, for a total value of $5,337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,084 shares of company stock valued at $102,286,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

