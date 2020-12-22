Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 315,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NYSE:PK opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

