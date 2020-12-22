Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 273,671 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,671 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.5% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 39,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 32,083 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 243,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,777,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $437,474,000 after buying an additional 2,763,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple stock opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

