UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,406 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 944.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

