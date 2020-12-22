Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Renasant worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Renasant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Renasant by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of RNST opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.