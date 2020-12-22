American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $875.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

