UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.