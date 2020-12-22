Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 16,728 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TMST opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

