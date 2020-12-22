Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,663 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

