JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Belden by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after acquiring an additional 342,387 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 223,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Belden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.