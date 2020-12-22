Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $643,000 Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 72.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.93.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

