JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 83.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forward Air by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Forward Air by 18.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

