Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Cowen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

DIOD stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,964 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $810,295.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,056.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,580 shares of company stock worth $24,549,879. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 75.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

