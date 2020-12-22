Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
