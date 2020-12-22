Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

