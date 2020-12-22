Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth about $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grifols by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 962,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Grifols by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 629,650 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 5,206,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 614,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 716,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 421,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Grifols stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. BidaskClub raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

