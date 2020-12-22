Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 42,566 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.