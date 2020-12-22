Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 80,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of Modine Manufacturing worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

MOD stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

