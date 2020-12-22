AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 271.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $170,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,952.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

