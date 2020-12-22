AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,450 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,398 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Zumiez worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Zumiez by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,951 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zumiez by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,690 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $933.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

