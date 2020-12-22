AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 42,478 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVL opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $104.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,069,681.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $142,376.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,657,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,680,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,921. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

