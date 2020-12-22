State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Haynes International by 22,682.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 99,925 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 million, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.55. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

HAYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haynes International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

