State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $88,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 28.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAC opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $513.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

