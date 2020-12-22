State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $105,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

