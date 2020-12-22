The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $291.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.48.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $256.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.40. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $260.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

